Bob Dilan najavio trostruki album “Triplicate

Bob Dilan je najavio izlazak novog albuma.

“Triplicate” je trostruki album na kojem se nalaze Dilanove obrade američkih standarda. U prodaji je od 31. marta, a prvu predstavljenu pjesmu je obradu pjesme Frenka Sinatre “I Could Have Had You”.

Svaki album ima svoj naziv i to “Til The Sun Goes Down”, “Devil Dolls” i “Comin’ Home Late”, a popis pjesama pogledajte u nastavku:

‘Til The Sun Goes Down:

01 I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans

02 September of My Years

03 I Could Have Told You

04 Once Upon a Time

05 Stormy Weather

06 This Nearly Was Mine

07 That Old Feeling

08 It Gets Lonely Early

09 My One and Only Love

10 Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

01 Braggin’

02 As Time Goes By

03 Imagination

04 How Deep Is the Ocean

05 P.S. I Love You

06 The Best Is Yet to Come

07 But Beautiful

08 Here’s That Rainy Day

09 Where Is the One

10 There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Comin’ Home Late:

01 Day In, Day Out

02 I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night

03 Sentimental Journey

04 Somewhere Along the Way

05 When the World Was Young

06 These Foolish Things

07 You Go to My Head

08 Stardust

09 It’s Funny to Everyone But Me

10 Why Was I Born