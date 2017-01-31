Bob Dilan najavio trostruki album “Triplicate

Bob Dilan je najavio izlazak novog albuma.
“Triplicate” je trostruki album na kojem se nalaze Dilanove obrade američkih standarda. U prodaji je od 31. marta, a prvu predstavljenu pjesmu je obradu pjesme Frenka Sinatre “I Could Have Had You”.
Svaki album ima svoj naziv i to “Til The Sun Goes Down”, “Devil Dolls” i “Comin’ Home Late”, a popis pjesama pogledajte u nastavku:
‘Til The Sun Goes Down:
01 I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans
02 September of My Years
03 I Could Have Told You
04 Once Upon a Time
05 Stormy Weather
06 This Nearly Was Mine
07 That Old Feeling
08 It Gets Lonely Early
09 My One and Only Love
10 Trade Winds
Devil Dolls:
01 Braggin’
02 As Time Goes By
03 Imagination
04 How Deep Is the Ocean
05 P.S. I Love You
06 The Best Is Yet to Come
07 But Beautiful
08 Here’s That Rainy Day
09 Where Is the One
10 There’s a Flaw in My Flue
Comin’ Home Late:
01 Day In, Day Out
02 I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night
03 Sentimental Journey
04 Somewhere Along the Way
05 When the World Was Young
06 These Foolish Things
07 You Go to My Head
08 Stardust
09 It’s Funny to Everyone But Me
10 Why Was I Born