Fanovi optužili Bekama da koristi botoks, on demantuje

Vogue editor-in-chief @edward_enninful, @davidbeckham and @brooklynbeckham at @victoriabeckham's show. Watch our Insta Stories for an exclusive look backstage with the woman of the hour herself, and to see the collection in full. : @darren_gerrish #VogueOnFROW #NYFW #SS18

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:17am PDT