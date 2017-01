Haljina Nikol Kidman izazvala buru komentara (FOTO)

#Repost @leightonjewels Nicole Kidman attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pair of Signed Fred Leighton onyx and diamond arrow earrings. The #earrings are designed from an #ArtDeco jobot re-imagined as pendant earrings. @juliavonboehm #hairstyle by @kyleeheathhair #makeup by @jeaninelobell #dress #gucci @gucci #sagawards #nicolekidman #nails by @debbiedoesnail

A photo posted by Nicole Kidman World (@nicolekidmanfci) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:32pm PST