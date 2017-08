Vergara se skinula u 45. godini za naslovnicu "Women’s Health

'I was born with GIGANTIC boobs so it's hard to exercise': Striking #SofiaVergara, 45, goes completely NAKED on magazine cover as she says working out is complete 'torture @sofiavergara • • • • • • • • #fashion #dress #style #movie #glamour #happy #redcarpet #events #cbamovies #lovemovies #instamovies #instadaily #instalove #instafun #funtimes #followforfollow #likeforlike #love #beautiful #street #model #summer #fun #fitness #athenamovies

A post shared by ATHENA MOVIES. (@athenamovies) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:19am PDT