Zašto su princu Džordžu zabranili da u školi ima najboljeg druga?

#Repost @abcnews (@get_repost) ・・・ In honor of Prince George's first day of school, take a look back at his father and grandfather's first days. #princegeorge #princewilliam #princesskate #royalfamily #princecharles

A post shared by Hasnah Rahimah Abdul Rahim (@hasnah4849) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:04am PDT