Astronaut snimio našu budućnost

Dragon returned home this morning after a month-long stay at the @ISS, completing the first re-flight mission of a commercial spacecraft to and from the orbiting laboratory. Its mission to the Space Station delivered almost 6,000 pounds of supplies and hardware, including critical materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during Expeditions 52 and 53. Dragon is now headed to port for a cargo handover to @nasa

