Astronomi vidjeli spektakularnu mrtvu zvijezdu

The Hubble Telescope zabilježio je spektakularnu zvijezdu smrti – događaj koji astronomi rijetko viđaju.
“Umiruća zvijezda”, poznata i kao crveni div, u završnoj fazi odbacuje svoje slojeve ostavljajući oblake gasa i prašine, što je nazvano planetarna maglina.
NASA i Evropska svemirska stanica (EST) objavili su fotografiju. Gas, inače žute boja, izbačen je brzinom od 1.020 kilometara na sat, prenosi EST.
Astronomi rijetko imaju priliku da vide ovo vrstu tranzicije jer se javlja u “treptaju oka – rečeno astronomskim rječnikom”, saopšteno je iz EST-e.
Maglina je takođe poznata i kao “Pokvareno jaje”, jer sadrži dosta sumpora koji miriše na pokvarena jaja. Srećom, ovo se dešava u udaljenosti od 5.000 svjetlosnih godina, u sazvežću Pupis, saopšteno je iz Evrospke svemirske stanice, prenosi CNN.
It's known as the Rotten Egg Nebula because it contains a lot of sulphur, an element that, when combined with other elements, smells like a rotten egg - but luckily, it resides over 5,000 light-years away in the constellation of Puppis. This nebular is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the sun. Spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope, the image shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space. The recently ejected material is spat out in opposite directions with immense speed - the gas shown in yellow is moving close to one million kilometers per hour (621,371 miles per hour). Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution because it occurs within the blink of an eye - in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully-fledged planetary nebula. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt #nasa #hubble #hst #nasabeyond #space #nebula #astronomy #science