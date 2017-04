Ibrahimović ne odustaje, vraća se na teren

First of all, thank you for all the support and love. Its no news I got injured so I will be out of fotball for a while. I will go through this like everythings else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon

