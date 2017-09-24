Jelena Dokić imala 120 kilograma

Nekadašnja srpska teniserka Jelena Dokić naporno radi kako bi se vratila u nekadašnju formu.
Dokićeva, kojoj je najbolji plasman bilo četvrto mjesto na WTA listi, zbog problema sa štitnom žlijzdom se ugojila, a sada je otkrila koliko je sve daleko otišlo.
“Moja težina se tačno duplirala u odnosu na onu koju sam imala kada sam igrala tenis”, otkrila je Dokićeva i dodala da se za godinu dana ugojila skoro 60 kilograma.
Djevojka rođena u Osijeku imala je velikih nesuglasica sa ocem tokom karijere i to joj se odrazilo na zdravlje.
“Nisam mogla radim ništa od stvari koje volim. Nisam mogla da trčim, da igram tenis, da skačem, trčim uz stepenice, a sve to najviše zbog problema sa štitnom žlijezdom. Na početku oporavka morala samo da hodam. U početku blagim uzbrdicama. Dugo nisam imala nikakvu intenzivnu fizičku aktivnost. Trebalo je mnogo vremena da prođe dok nisam izgubila 15 kila i onda mogla da počnem da lagano trčim”, dodala je.
Kada je dospjela do težine od 120 kilograma, Jelena je početkom ove godine odlučila da krene sa ishranom kojom je do sada uspjela da skine 30 kilograma, što joj je omogućilo da se vrati na teren.
“To je tek polovina mog puta. Želim da se vratim na nivo koji sam imala tokom cijelog života. Međutim, nije samo riječ o skidanju kilograma, već o promjeni načina života, ishrane, sticanju samopouzdanja. Ovo je više borba na psihološkom planu”, istakla je Dokićeva.
So here is a continuation of last weeks story.It was very hard to put myself out there and reveal this before picture.I thought long and hard about it especially because i was judged and scrutinised in my every day life so putting this out to the public,media and social media was scary.But i decided to do it and share my story because if this can help just one person and inspire and motivate someone then its worth it.This is so much more than a before and after story.I struggled with my health and weight and i didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel for a long time and this took a lot of hard work,patience and mental strength.There were a lot of tears,hard moments and tough days but i got thru it.Its still a work in progress.I still have work to do but i am on the right path.Its not just about the numbers and losing weight.Its about being healthy and feeling good.Its about gaining confidence and self esteem.I hope this helps and inspires people.And to the people that want to judge someone for their weight and appearance,please don't.You never know what someone has gone thru.You never know what battles they are fighting whether its health related or life related.Instead of judging try and help them and support them.Thank you to The Sunday Telegraph @dailytelegraph for the story and to Jess @jessicakatesnaps for writing it and the early morning paper run.You're the best and a true friend.Thank you to Nick @nickfordham for not just for being my agent but for your support and belief in me and thank you to @theladyshake for your support on this journey.More on my journey in the coming months.
