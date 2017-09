Tipsarević operisan

Ok...so...The only way that I could still have a chance of playing this beautiful sport of ours is to do a surgical procedure on my both hamstring tendons which were causing me enormous trouble for the past 4 months of 2017.The operation by Dr Orava and dr Lempainen(in Finland)was a success,and I am expected to come back to the court in the 1st quarter of 2018.First few weeks(due to the surgery on both legs) will be hell,but I got my family and friends to help me get thru it.This will be my last major surgery as a professional tennis player.See you soon #keepdigging

