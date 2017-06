Trik uz koji iznošene patike izgledaju kao nove

UPDATE: A hair dryer can uncrease phylon soles too! Took a risk and check out how nice my ACRONYM Prestos turned out! Set the hair dryer on high heat and apply for about 60 seconds on each section of the sole that is creased. DON'T HEAT FOR TOO LONG AT ONCE. Switch up what side you are heating and let worked on sides cool down so the glue doesn't melt on the upper and outsole. The phylon sole will soften, removing the creases; then re-harden like new when it cools down. #shoerestoration #quickfix #diy #feetheat #kicksonfire #sneakerfreakerfam #complexmag #complexsneakers #shoutout #sneakerhead #fashion #hype #presto #acronym #acrnm #nikelab #sneakernews #kickfeed #sneakeralert #nike #swoosh #safari #shoefix #shoerepair #restoration #restore #angelus

