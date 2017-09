Omiljeni ručak u 16 zemalja širom svijeta

That quick and quite a delicious dinner from last night.. Lemon Grass Flavored Brown Rice with Thai Veg Yellow Curry This is not so spicy as the Thai Red Curry nor is anything like the Thai Green Curry. My first time making this and easily one of the bestest comfort foods! #huffpostgram #eattherainbow #yummm #healthy #foodtalkindia #foodielife #lovetoeat #foodie #foodblogger #veganfood #thaiyellowcurry #healthydinner #simplefood #myrecipe #thaispecial #thaicuisine #kitchenstories #wednesday #curry #comfortfood #soulfood #dinner #everydayfood #myloveaffair #traditonal #authenticfood #lovetocook #brownrice #vegbowl

A post shared by CH @CookingFromHeart (@ch_cooks) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT