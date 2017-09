Fotografija koja je zbunila sve: Ko je kome ovdje mama?

Im proud of many things I have accomplished in life, but none of them beats being a mother to 3 daughters, I feel like fate has really came my way, so I must have did something right in my past life, growing up I always dreamed of having daughters as I always wanted a sister to share all my secrets, good and bad times with, so for god to give me not one but 3 of my very own girls, I can't express the joy and happiness my life is with these three! I appreciate life everyday and think how very lucky I am to have 3 best friends forever so happy Mother's Day to me and to every other mummy xx

