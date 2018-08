Lovac na Civic Type R i Golf GTI

The RaceChip Hyundai i30 N is completed! In a last step, we added a downpipe from HJS. This lifts the i30 N to 320 HP and 524 Nm as well as an even more aggressive sound. Convince yourself of the RaceChip Hyundai i30 N, in this weeks new RaceChip Insights episode on YouTube.

A post shared by RaceChip Chiptuning (@racechipchiptuning) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:25am PDT