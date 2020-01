Povratak legendarne Pande 4x4

• 500.000 Followers! To celebrate the 500K followers milestone we are proud to introduce our new Panda, realized in collaboration with @garageitalia . We chose an iconic yet pop car like the Panda, equipped with a fully electric engine, because we thought this was the most appropriate choice to reflect our vintage soul born in the digital age. So, Ladies & Gentlemen, here's the new Fiat "Pandina Jones" Car&Vintage Edition. See You on the road! • www.carandvintage.com #CarVintage #PandinaJones #500k #fiat #panda #offroad #fiatpanda #art #design #classic #milano #heritage #icone #car #cars #cool

A post shared by Car&Vintage (@car_vintage) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:01am PST