Špijunske fotografije: Ovako će izgledati nova BMW "četvorka"

BMW je doživio još jedno "špijuniranje" u svojoj tvornici, a ovaj put je riječ o slikama najnovije Serije 4 koja treba biti službeno predstavljena u seprembru.
Sudeći prema fotografijama koje su nastale u BMW-ovoj tvornici, novi 2020 BMW Serije 4 imaće istu veliku rešetku kao i Concept 4, koja će dominirati prednjim dijelom automobila.
Razumljivo je da su slike fotografisane u velikoj žurbi, ali su dovoljno jasne da možemo zaviriti i vidjeti kako će izgledati novi BMW Serije 4 koji bi na tržište trebao izaći u septembru.
Zahvaljujući "špijunu" koji je podigao ceradu imamo priliku vidjeti, prije zvanične premijere, veliki prednji dio s dvije rešetke koji dizajnom podsjeća na 328, kako tvrde iz BMW-a. Taj model ima dvije tanke rešetke u centru njegove profinjene prednje maske, navodi "Car Advice", prenosi "Klix.ba".
Mogli bi se kladiti da je u pitanju M440i i M440d sudeći prema izgledu rešetke, koja veoma podsjeća na onu sa modela M340i xDrive.
Prednja svjetla su jedinstvena za Seriju 4, a nedostaje im centralni dio koji se pojavljuje kod svjetala u Seriji 3, dok stražnji dio sadrži set svjetala u velikoj mjeri pozajmljenih od Serije 8, s njihovim zmijolikim izgledom.
Oba prednja i zadnja ventilaciona otvora izgledaju agresivnije nego na Seriji 3, budući da BMW pokušava uspostaviti više sportski izgled modela s dvoje vrata u odnosu na onaj s četvoro vrata.
Zvanično predstavljanje modela BMW Serije 4 Coupe za 2021. godinu dogovoreno je za kasno ljeto, a prema navodima BMW bloga, vizuelno i tehnički vrlo sličan električni BMW Serije 4 i4 Concept biće prikazan na Međunarodnom salonu automobila u Ženevi početkom marta.
