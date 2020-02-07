Špijunske fotografije: Ovako će izgledati nova BMW "četvorka"

LEAKED: 2021 4Series Grille ______________________________________ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [2/5/20] Well finally the big leak has arrived and the new M3/M4 (4series) will have the new awesome () BMW kidneys! The renders by Bimmerpost from a few months ago turned out to be nearly exact in their accuracy and even the spy shots have of the car out testing showed this new grille under the camo! The 4 series concept was the true nail in the coffin though as it nearly confirmed it all! But this is more than a confirmation as this is the car on a pre production assembly line! Now this could be the new 4 series but that doesent matter as the M3 WILL have the same grille. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @Allcarnews Spec Sheet: Under the hood of the 2021 M3 should be a new S58 3.0L Turbo straight 6 from the recently revealed X3 M /competition and will make 480HP and around 442 lb-ft of torque but in competition guise should make a beastly 510HP and we should also see AWD via MX-Drive! Whether it will have the same RWD mode as the M5 is expected but formally unknown. The M3 should weigh around 3,527lbs which is nearly 1,000lb lighter than the M5! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now what’s happening with the manual gearbox? Well we in the US may or may not get the “Pure” version which supposedly are RWD and manual only with a reduced HP number and probably some lightweight features. Some sources have said BMW is planning on ditching the manual but that could only be for the North American markets. The other leak was the rear of the new M3, showing off the wideeee body, quad exhausts and controversial body colored diffuser! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Maybe BMW just is trying to become Lexus..First the taillights and now (possibly) a massive gaping alien monster front end!?!? ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BMW #M3 An #allcarnews post #Inline6 #M4 #BMWM #German #Germany #M5 #3series #4series #Competition #M3Competition ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #advanced #SupercarsRevamped #Supercar #HyperCar #ItsWhiteNoise #M3CS #MadWhips #manual

