Najveći gubitnici među milijarderima u 2018. godini

Not everyone is having a great year on our list of the world's wealthiest people - but there's still plenty of money to go round. For instance, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have lost $14.1 billion in 2018 after his company's shares declined, but he's still left with $58.7 billion. Just behind him is Georg Schaeffler, who chairs Schaeffler, a German company that makes ball bearings and automotive supplies for an industry adjusting to electric cars and trade wars. And even Alibaba founder Jack Ma is down for the year, falling $7.42 billion (or 16%) so far. The ranking on the left shows each billionaire's place on our top 500.

A post shared by Bloomberg (@bloombergbusiness) on Nov 10, 2018 at 1:04am PST