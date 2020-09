Džek Ma skinut sa trona najbogatijeg čovjeka Kine

A bottled-water and vaccine tycoon has become China’s wealthiest person, dethroning Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Zhong Shanshan’s net worth reached $58.7 billion on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Nicknamed “Lone Wolf” for shunning politics and clubby business groups, his fortune has jumped $51.9 billion in 2020, more than anyone else in the world except Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Even so, Zhong’s reign might be brief. Link in bio for more.

A post shared by Bloomberg Business (@bloombergbusiness) on Sep 24, 2020 at 1:05am PDT