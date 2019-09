Kako je čobanin iz malog turskog sela postao milijarder u Americi?

coming up on 10 years as a national brand.. so proud to share this beautiful translation of @chobani. reflects all the values we’ve had since day 1.. craftsmanship & food as a force for good. chobani.com/next10years (link in bio)

A post shared by Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdi.ulukaya) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:09am PST