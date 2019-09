Najbogatiji Kinez se povukao sa čela "Alibabe"

Jack Ma is giving up the reins of Alibaba after presiding over one of the most spectacular creations of wealth the world has ever seen. He stepped down as executive chairman of China’s largest company on Tuesday — his 55th birthday. After starting out as an English teacher, Ma became an entrepreneur who built a business-to-business marketplace into a $460 billion titan.

