Glumac i komičar Kevin Hart voditelj ceremonije dodjele Oscara

​Američki glumac i komičar Kevin Hart vodiće ceremoniju 91. dodjele Oscara, koja će biti održana u Los Anđelesu.

Glumac je na Instagramu napisao da mu se na ovaj način ostvario dugogodišnji san. Hartu su "dobrodošlicu u porodicu" poželjeli i članovi Akademije za filmsku umjetnost i nauku.

Dodjela Oscara će biti upriličena 24. februara. Hart je postao poznat po filmovima "Ride Along", "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" i "Night School".