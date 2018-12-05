Film i serije

Glumac i komičar Kevin Hart voditelj ceremonije dodjele Oscara

Glumac i komičar Kevin Hart voditelj ceremonije dodjele Oscara
Foto: N.N. | Glumac i komičar Kevin Hart voditelj ceremonije dodjele Oscara
​Američki glumac i komičar Kevin Hart vodiće ceremoniju 91. dodjele Oscara, koja će biti održana u Los Anđelesu.

Glumac je na Instagramu napisao da mu se na ovaj način ostvario dugogodišnji san. Hartu su "dobrodošlicu u porodicu" poželjeli i članovi Akademije za filmsku umjetnost i nauku.

Dodjela Oscara će biti upriličena 24. februara. Hart je postao poznat po filmovima "Ride Along", "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" i "Night School".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars

Objavu dijeli Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

