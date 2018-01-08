Ko su dobitnici Zlatnih globusa?

inoć je održana 75. dodjela Zlatnih globusa, a ostvarenja koja su dominirala u nominacijama, ali i nagradama su “The Shape of Water“, “The Post“, “The Handmaid’s Tale“ i “Big Little Lies“. Pogledajte kompletnu listu dobnitika, ali i nominovanih.

Najbolja TV glumica

Pobjednik: Nikol Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Najbolja sporedna uloga

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Pobjednik: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji (mjuzikl/komedija)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Pobjednica: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Najbolja TV glumica (drama)

Pobjednica: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Najbolji TV glumac (drama)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Pobjednik: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Najbolja TV serija (drama)

Pobjednik: The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Najbolji sporedni glumac u seriji ili TV filmu

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Pobjednik: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Najbolja originalna forma

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Pobjednik: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Najbolja pjesma

Home, Ferdinand

Mighty River, Mudboumd

Remember Me, Coco

The Star, The Star

Pobjednik: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Najbolji glumac (mjuzikl/komedija)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Pobjednik: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga u seriji ili TV filmu

Pobjednik: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Najbolji animirani film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Pobjednik: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga (drama)

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Pobjednica: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Najbolji scenario:

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Pobjednik: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Najbolji strani film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Pobjednik: In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Najbolji glumac u mini-seriji ili filmu

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Pobjednik: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Najbolja TV serija (komedija)

Black-ish

Pobjednik: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji (mjuzikl/komedija)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Pobjednik: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Najbolji filmski režiser

Pobjednik: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Najbolja mini-serija ili TV film

Pobjednik: Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Najbolja filmska glumica (mjuzikl/film)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Pobjednik: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Najbolji film (komedija/mjuzikl)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Pobjednik: Lady Bird

Najbolji glumac (drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Pobjednik: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Najbolja glumica (drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Pobednik: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Najbolji film (drama)

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Pobjednik: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri