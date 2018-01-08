Ko su dobitnici Zlatnih globusa?

inoć je održana 75. dodjela Zlatnih globusa, a ostvarenja koja su dominirala u nominacijama, ali i nagradama su “The Shape of Water“, “The Post“, “The Handmaid’s Tale“ i “Big Little Lies“. Pogledajte kompletnu listu dobnitika, ali i nominovanih.
Najbolja TV glumica
Pobjednik: Nikol Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Najbolja sporedna uloga
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Pobjednik: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Najbolja glumica u TV seriji (mjuzikl/komedija)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Pobjednica: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Najbolja TV glumica (drama)
Pobjednica: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Najbolji TV glumac (drama)
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Pobjednik: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Najbolja TV serija (drama)
Pobjednik: The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Najbolji sporedni glumac u seriji ili TV filmu
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Pobjednik: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Najbolja originalna forma
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Pobjednik: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Najbolja pjesma
Home, Ferdinand
Mighty River, Mudboumd
Remember Me, Coco
The Star, The Star
Pobjednik: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Najbolji glumac (mjuzikl/komedija)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Pobjednik: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga u seriji ili TV filmu
Pobjednik: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Najbolji animirani film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Pobjednik: Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga (drama)
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Pobjednica: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Najbolji scenario:
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Pobjednik: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Najbolji strani film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Pobjednik: In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Najbolji glumac u mini-seriji ili filmu
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Pobjednik: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Najbolja TV serija (komedija)
Black-ish
Pobjednik: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Najbolji glumac u TV seriji (mjuzikl/komedija)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Pobjednik: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Najbolji filmski režiser
Pobjednik: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Najbolja mini-serija ili TV film
Pobjednik: Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Najbolja filmska glumica (mjuzikl/film)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Pobjednik: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Najbolji film (komedija/mjuzikl)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Pobjednik: Lady Bird
Najbolji glumac (drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Pobjednik: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Najbolja glumica (drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Pobednik: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Najbolji film (drama)
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Call Me by Your Name
Pobjednik: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri