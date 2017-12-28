Najisčekivaniji filmovi 2018. godine

Što se tiče filmova, 2017. godina je bila prilično nevjerovatna.

Gledali smo Guardians Of Galaxy Vol 2, Logana, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Dunkrik, Get Out, Annabelle, Thor: Ragnarok, Wonder Woman, Baby Driver, It, Spiderman – Homecoming, i mnoge druge.

Nažalost, gledali smo i Justice League, sigurno jedan od najgorih filmova ove godine.

2018. zvuči obečavajuće jer imamo nove Marvelove filmove, novi Star Wars film, ali i mnoge druge.

Donosimo vam listu nekih od najisčekivanijih filmova za sljedeću godinu.

Insidious: The Last Key, 12. januar

Maze Runnder: The Death Cure, 26. januar

Cloverfield Move, 2. februar

Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built, 2. februar

The 15:17 to Paris, 9. februar

Black Panther, 16. februar

Annihilation, 23. februar

Red Sparrow, 2. mart

Gringo, 9. mart

A Wrinkle in Time, 9. mart

Tomb Raider, 16. mart

Isle of Dogs, 23. mart

Pacific Rim Uprising, 23. mart

Ready Player One, 20. mart

New Mutants, 13. april

Super Troopers 2, 20. april

Avengers: Infinity War, 4. maj

Slenderman, 18. maj

Solo: A Star Wars Story, 25. maj

Deadpool 2, 1. juni

Ocean's 8, 8. juni

The Incredibles 2, 15. juni

Tag, 15. juni

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 22. juni

Sicario 2: Soldado, 29. juni

The Purge 4, 4. juli

Ant-Man and the Wasp, 6. juli

The Nun, 13. juli

Skyscraper, 13. juli

Mission: Impossible 6, 27. juli

The Predator, 3. august

Scarface, 10. august

The Darkest Minds, 14. septembar

Goosebumps 2, 21. septembar

Robin Hood, 21. septembar

The House with a Clock in Its Walls, 21. septembar

Venom, 5. oktobar

First Man, 12. oktobar

Hellfest, 12. oktobar

The Girl in the Spider’s Web, 19. oktobar

Halloween, 19. oktobar

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2. novembar

Mulan, 2. novembar

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 9. novembar

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 16. novembar

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, 21. novembar

Mortal Engines, 14. decembar

Aquaman, 21. decembar

Bumblebee, 21. decembar

Bohemian Rhapsody, 25. decembar

