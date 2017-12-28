Najisčekivaniji filmovi 2018. godine

Što se tiče filmova, 2017. godina je bila prilično nevjerovatna.
Gledali smo Guardians Of Galaxy Vol 2, Logana, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Dunkrik, Get Out, Annabelle, Thor: Ragnarok, Wonder Woman, Baby Driver, It, Spiderman – Homecoming, i mnoge druge.
Nažalost, gledali smo i Justice League, sigurno jedan od najgorih filmova ove godine.
2018. zvuči obečavajuće jer imamo nove Marvelove filmove, novi Star Wars film, ali i mnoge druge.
Donosimo vam listu nekih od najisčekivanijih filmova za sljedeću godinu.
Insidious: The Last Key, 12. januar
Maze Runnder: The Death Cure, 26. januar
Cloverfield Move, 2. februar
Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built, 2. februar
The 15:17 to Paris, 9. februar
Black Panther, 16. februar
Annihilation, 23. februar
Red Sparrow, 2. mart
Gringo, 9. mart
A Wrinkle in Time, 9. mart
Tomb Raider, 16. mart
Isle of Dogs, 23. mart
Pacific Rim Uprising, 23. mart
Ready Player One, 20. mart
New Mutants, 13. april
Super Troopers 2, 20. april
Avengers: Infinity War, 4. maj
Slenderman, 18. maj
Solo: A Star Wars Story, 25. maj
Deadpool 2, 1. juni
Ocean's 8, 8. juni
The Incredibles 2, 15. juni
Tag, 15. juni
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 22. juni
Sicario 2: Soldado, 29. juni
The Purge 4, 4. juli
Ant-Man and the Wasp, 6. juli
The Nun, 13. juli
Skyscraper, 13. juli
Mission: Impossible 6, 27. juli
The Predator, 3. august
Scarface, 10. august
The Darkest Minds, 14. septembar
Goosebumps 2, 21. septembar
Robin Hood, 21. septembar
The House with a Clock in Its Walls, 21. septembar
Venom, 5. oktobar
First Man, 12. oktobar
Hellfest, 12. oktobar
The Girl in the Spider’s Web, 19. oktobar
Halloween, 19. oktobar
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2. novembar
Mulan, 2. novembar
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 9. novembar
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 16. novembar
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, 21. novembar
Mortal Engines, 14. decembar
Aquaman, 21. decembar
Bumblebee, 21. decembar
Bohemian Rhapsody, 25. decembar
