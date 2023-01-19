Objavljene nominacije za Bafta nagrade

Ovogodišnje Bafte, koje se održavaju u glavnom gradu Velike Britanije 19. februara, predstaviće Ričard E. Grant i Alison Hamond, tri nedjelje prije Oskara.

Uprkos tome što su favoriti bili filmovi "Tar", "Everything Everywhere All At Once" i "The Banshees of Inisherin", ratna drama "All Quiet on the Western Front" pobrala je najviše nominacija za ovogodišnje izdanje dodjele.

Kompletan spisak nominovanih pogledajte u nastavku.

Najbolji glavni glumac

Ostin Batler – Elvis

Kolin Farel – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Frejzer – The Whale

Daril Mekormak – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Pol Meskal – Aftersun

Bil Naji – Living

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Anđela Baset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Čau – The Whale

Keri Kondon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Doli De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Džejmi Li Kertis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Keri Maligan – She Said

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Brendan Glison – The Banshees of Inisherin

Beri Kigan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Hju Kvan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Edi Redmejn – The Good Nurse

Albreht Šuč – All Quiet on the Western Front

Majkl Vord – Empire of Light

Najbolji reditelj

Edvard Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin Mekdona – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Čen-vu – Decision to Leave

Danijel Kvan, Danijel Šajnert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tod Fild – Tár

Džina Prins-Bajdevud – The Woman King

Najbolji debi britanskog scenariste, reditelja ili producenta

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Najbolji film na ne-engleskom jeziku

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Najbolji originalni scenario

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Najbolji britanski film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Najbolji dokumentarac

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Najbolji adaptirani scenario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Najbolja fotografija

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Najbolji kasting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Najbolja originalna muzika iz filma

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Najbolji animirani film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Najbolji film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Najbolja video-montaža

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Najbolja glumica

Kejt Blanšet, Tár

Viola Dejvis, The Woman King

Danijell Dedwajler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Ema Tompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Mišel Jo, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Najbolji dizajn kostima

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Najbolja šminka i frizura

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Najbolja produkcija

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Najbolji specijalni efekti

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Najbolji zvuk

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Najbolji britanski kratkometražni film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

A Fox in the Night

An Irish Goodbye

EE Bafta "Zvijezda u usponu"

Naomi Eki

Šejka Atim

Ema Meki

Deril Mekomark

Ejmi Lu Vud