Objavljene nominacije za Bafta nagrade

Ovogodišnje Bafte, koje se održavaju u glavnom gradu Velike Britanije 19. februara, predstaviće Ričard E. Grant i Alison Hamond, tri nedjelje prije Oskara.
Uprkos tome što su favoriti bili filmovi "Tar", "Everything Everywhere All At Once" i "The Banshees of Inisherin", ratna drama "All Quiet on the Western Front" pobrala je najviše nominacija za ovogodišnje izdanje dodjele.
Kompletan spisak nominovanih pogledajte u nastavku.
Najbolji glavni glumac
Ostin Batler – Elvis
Kolin Farel – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Frejzer – The Whale
Daril Mekormak – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Pol Meskal – Aftersun
Bil Naji – Living
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Anđela Baset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Čau – The Whale
Keri Kondon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Doli De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Džejmi Li Kertis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Keri Maligan – She Said
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Brendan Glison – The Banshees of Inisherin
Beri Kigan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Hju Kvan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Edi Redmejn – The Good Nurse
Albreht Šuč – All Quiet on the Western Front
Majkl Vord – Empire of Light
Najbolji reditelj
Edvard Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin Mekdona – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Čen-vu – Decision to Leave
Danijel Kvan, Danijel Šajnert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tod Fild – Tár
Džina Prins-Bajdevud – The Woman King
Najbolji debi britanskog scenariste, reditelja ili producenta
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Najbolji film na ne-engleskom jeziku
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Najbolji originalni scenario
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Najbolji britanski film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Najbolji dokumentarac
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Najbolji adaptirani scenario
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Najbolja fotografija
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Najbolji kasting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Najbolja originalna muzika iz filma
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Najbolji animirani film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Najbolji film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Najbolja video-montaža
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Najbolja glumica
Kejt Blanšet, Tár
Viola Dejvis, The Woman King
Danijell Dedwajler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Ema Tompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Mišel Jo, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Najbolji dizajn kostima
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Najbolja šminka i frizura
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Najbolja produkcija
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Najbolji specijalni efekti
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Najbolji zvuk
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Najbolji britanski kratkometražni film
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
A Fox in the Night
An Irish Goodbye
EE Bafta "Zvijezda u usponu"
Naomi Eki
Šejka Atim
Ema Meki
Deril Mekomark
Ejmi Lu Vud