Objavljene nominacije za Oskara

Nominacije za prestižne nagrade Oskar 2023 su objavljene. Ceremonija dodjele održaće se 12. marta u Los Anđelesu.

Pogledajte liste nominovanih:

Najbolji film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Najbolji reditelj

Martin Mekdonau, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Danijel Šajnart and Danijel Kvan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stiven Spilberg, "The Fabelmans"

Tod Fild, "Tár"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Najbolja glumica

Kejt Blanšet, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Rajzborou, "To Leslie"

Mišel Vilijams, "The Fabelmans"

Mišel Jo, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Najbolji glumac

Ostin Batler, "Elvis"

Kolin Farel, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Frejzer, "The Whale"

Pol Meskal, "Aftersun"

Bil Naj "Living"

Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga

Anđela Baset, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Čau, "The Whale"

Keri Kondon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Džejmi Li Kertis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stefani Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Najbolja sporedna muška uloga

Brendan Glison, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brajan Tajri Henri, "Causeway"

Džad Hirš, "The Fabelmans"

Beri Kigan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Hju Kvan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Najbolja fotografija

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

Najbolji međunarodni film

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Nemačka

"Argentina, 1985," Argentina

"Close," Belgija

"EO," Poljska

"The Quiet Girl," Irska

Dizajn produkcije

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Najbolja video-montaža

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Najbolji animirani film

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Najbolji dugometražni dokumentarac

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarac

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Najbolji vizuelni efekti

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Najbolja originalna pjesma

"Applause" ("Tell It like a Woman")

"Hold My Hand" ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up" ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

"Naatu Naatu" ("RRR")

"Time" ("Amsterdam")

"This Is a Life ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Najbolji zvuk

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Najbolja šminka i frizura

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Najbolji dizajn kostima

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Najbolja originalna muzika

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Najbolji originalni scenario

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Najbolji kratkometražni film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Najbolji dugometražni animirani film

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Najbolji adaptirani scenario

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"