Ona je najplaćenija glumica u Holivudu

Scarlett speaking at #WomensMarchLA while #MilaKunis holds her microphone. I'm so proud of her and for all the inspirational women who have marched and/or spoke to bring awareness to #TimesUp and addressing many of the other issues we are facing today. • Content by @CNN

