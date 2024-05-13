Ove serije su pokupile najviše BAFTA nagrada

Održana je dodjela Filmske nagrade Britanske akademije, poznatije kao nagrade BAFTA.

Serije Happy Valley, Top Boy i The Sixth Commandment bile su pobjednici večeri. Evo čitavog popisa pobjednika i nominiranih u svakoj kategoriji, prenosi Index..

Glavna glumica

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Glavni glumac

Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Sporedna glumica

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sporedni glumac

Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Ženska izvedba u humorističnom programu

Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Muška izvedba u humorističnom programu

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Dramska serija

The Gold - BBC One

Happy Valley - BBC One

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Top Boy - Netflix

Limitirana dramska serija

Best Interests - BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

The Long Shadow - ITV1

The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Komedija situacije

Big Boys - Channel 4

Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

Extraordinary - Disney+

Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

Sapunica

Casualty - BBC One

EastEnders - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV1

Zabavni program

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+

Later... With Jools Holland - BBC Two

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Zabavna izvedba

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Najbolji humoristični program

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Najbolja činjenična serija

Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries

Evacuation - Channel 4

Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

Dokumentarac

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV1

Hatton - Sky Crime

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris - Netflix

Emisije aktualnosti

Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four

Putin Vs The West - BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4

The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Prenos događaja uživo

The Coronation Concert - BBC One

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

Međunarodna serija

The Bear - Disney+

Beef - Netflix

Class Act - Netflix

The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Love & Death - ITVX

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Najbolji dnevni program

Loose Women and Men - ITV1

Lorraine - ITV1

Make It At Market - BBC One

Scam Interceptors - BBC One

Reality

Banged Up - Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK - E4

My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1

Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

