Ove serije su pokupile najviše BAFTA nagrada

Održana je dodjela Filmske nagrade Britanske akademije, poznatije kao nagrade BAFTA.
Serije Happy Valley, Top Boy i The Sixth Commandment bile su pobjednici večeri. Evo čitavog popisa pobjednika i nominiranih u svakoj kategoriji, prenosi Index..
Glavna glumica
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One
Glavni glumac
Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix
Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Sporedna glumica
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix
Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix
Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix
Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One
Sporedni glumac
Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix
Ženska izvedba u humorističnom programu
Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4
Muška izvedba u humorističnom programu
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three
David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three
Dramska serija
The Gold - BBC One
Happy Valley - BBC One
Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Top Boy - Netflix
Limitirana dramska serija
Best Interests - BBC One
Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
The Long Shadow - ITV1
The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Komedija situacije
Big Boys - Channel 4
Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three
Extraordinary - Disney+
Such Brave Girls - BBC Three
Sapunica
Casualty - BBC One
EastEnders - BBC One
Emmerdale - ITV1
Zabavni program
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+
Later... With Jools Holland - BBC Two
Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Zabavna izvedba
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max
Najbolji humoristični program
The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Late Night Lycett - Channel 4
Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max
Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Najbolja činjenična serija
Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries
Evacuation - Channel 4
Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries
Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two
Dokumentarac
David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV1
Hatton - Sky Crime
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris - Netflix
Emisije aktualnosti
Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four
Putin Vs The West - BBC Two
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4
The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two
Prenos događaja uživo
The Coronation Concert - BBC One
Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
Međunarodna serija
The Bear - Disney+
Beef - Netflix
Class Act - Netflix
The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
Love & Death - ITVX
Succession - Sky Atlantic
Najbolji dnevni program
Loose Women and Men - ITV1
Lorraine - ITV1
Make It At Market - BBC One
Scam Interceptors - BBC One
Reality
Banged Up - Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK - E4
My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1
Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix
