Sin zvijezde "Sinova anarhije" izvršio samoubistvo

Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them I am broken #gofundme.com/flyhighTYCHO

A post shared by David Labrava (@realdavidlabrava) on May 9, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT