Florence+The Machine objavljuju novi singl ove sedmice?

Florence +The Machine bi trebali ove sedmice objaviti novi singl ‘Sky Full Of Song’, te najaviti novi album ‘High As Hope’.

Od njihovog posljednjeg albuma ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful‘ prošle su tri godine.

Novi album bi trebao biti objavljen ove godine, tačnije 29. juna, tako barem pišu strani mediji.

Album će navodno imati 10 pjesama, a prva, već pomenuta ‘Sky Full Of Song bi trebala biti objavljena 12. aprila.

EXCLUSIVE: Florence + The Machine will release their new album #HighAsHope late June (as of now, 6/29).



The standard edition includes 10 tracks.

First single is "Sky Full of Song" and comes out this week or next week. pic.twitter.com/XDTdEsPTMd