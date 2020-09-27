Britanski umjetnik radi na najvećoj slici na platnu na svijetu

Britanski umjetnik Saša Jafri već sedam mjeseci u hotelu u Dubaiju radi na slici na platnu velikoj poput dva fudbalska igrališta, u želji da bude upisan u Ginesovu knjigu rekorda i pomogne siromašnoj djeci.
Bosonog na šarenom platnu veličine oko 2.000 četvornih metara, rastegnutom u poznatom hotelu u Dubaiju, Jafri želi srušiti svjetski rekord za najveću sliku na platnu i zaraditi novac koji bi bio namijenjen obrazovnim i zdravstvenim inicijativama za siromašnu djecu.
Sljedeće sedmice, nakon što završi rad na golemoj slici, ona će biti razrezana na 60 komada a on se nada dodatnim sredstvima kada dijelovi njegovog "puta čovječanstva" budu stavljeni na aukciji u februaru 2021.
Kupci će "posjedovati dio najveće ikad stvorene slike, a osim toga imaće dio istorije, dakle dio čovječanstva", rekao je umjetnik.
Jafri radi na svojem umjetničkom djelu od početka pandemije virusa korona u hotelu u kojem je zapeo nakon zatvaranja.
Pojašnjava da ga je pandemija nagnala da razmisli o načinima spajanja ljudi kako bi se pomoglo djeci, naročito onoj koja žive u najsiromašnijim dijelovima svijeta.
Djeca ih 140 zemalja indirektno su učestvovala u stvaranju umjetničkog djela, poslavši mu svoje slike, prenosi Hina.
Thank you to @Atlantisthepalm for making this journey possible. After 7months, (90% of which has pretty much been in a full-on meditative state), 17-18 hours a day for 210 days, over 1,200 Gallons of Paint, a completely bashed up spine, pelvis, neck & feet, just over 1,000 Brushes, 200-300 Layers of Paint (shape, mark, color, energy, form, & narrative), after around 3,150 hours, i'm nearly there, and the story of 'The Journey of Humanity' is nearly told, with just 10days now left till the completion of my Painting (the Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas), now measuring 1,986 Square Meters. So excited to share it with you all very soon..! Now, with 10days left for completion, I'm not sure what will be the harder job, finishing this Painting or.... Framing it....!! I'm thinking the Framing might actually be the bigger challenge.. Luckily we have the best framer in the business @neelstagram - good luck budy, get ready, we're nealy there..! Hope you've ordered a lot of sustainable wood. Thank you so much for your heart-felt support Neel, this could only be done with you and your brilliant team @fsrguae - excited to go on this journey with you, and to share this painting with the World...! This monumental painting and even more monumental journey aims to depict The Soul of the Earth, leading up into the beauty of the Nature that surrounds us, the arrival of Humanity itself, as we take-off into the infinacy of our Solar System, to make our dreams come true and collectively change the world around us. One World, One Soul, One Planet. @unicef @unesco @dubaicares @globalgiftfoundation