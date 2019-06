Robot pravi skulpturu Leonarda da Vinčija

This month we are celebrating Leonardo da Vinci that died 500 years ago. I have worked with Paolo Woods @paolowoods and Claudia Kalb for a story on the enduring influence of Florentine polymath that is this month's National Geographic cover @natgeo / In the famed Carrara quarries a robot is sculpting a marble statue depicting Leonardo da Vinci. Torart @torart_italy , the company producing the statue, is based at the heart of the quarries where marble has been carved since the times of the romans. They offer artists the entire marble service from selecting the bloc deep in the mountain till the final sculpture ready to ship. Uniting technology and craftsmanship, just like Leonardo liked, artisans here use computer-generated blueprints, robotic scalpels, high-pressure water jets and their own handwork for reproductions and original pieces by some of the world’s most famous artists. #leonardodavinci #davinci #marble #quarry #carrara #marmo @torart_italy

A post shared by Gabriele Galimberti (@gabrielegalimbertiphoto) on May 24, 2019 at 9:07am PDT