Ako propadne u fudbalu, Nejmar može da se bavi pokerom

Osim što dobro barata nogom na fudbalskim terenima, Nejmaru ide i od ruke na poker turnirima.

Nejmar je na turniru Brazilske serije pokera (BSOP) osvojio 21,470 dolara, stigavši do finalnog kruga.

Poznati fudbaler je imao depozit od 1,877 dolara i uspio da ih uveća u konkurenciji 228 igrača.

"Veoma sam srećan što sam došao do finalne runde. To je bilo odlično iskustvo za mene. Konkurencija je bila žestoka", rekao je Nejmar.

How did football superstar @neymarjr get on in last night's #BSOP High Roller final table? You'll find all the info right here: https://t.co/MnbbklO3H5 pic.twitter.com/wNZvCVykkj

The #BSOP High Roller final table, featuring @neymarjr, is kicking off right now!



Head here for all the info, including where to watch the live stream: https://t.co/3TGSalorqu pic.twitter.com/XqKUHYy4rl