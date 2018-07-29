Jet set

Ako propadne u fudbalu, Nejmar može da se bavi pokerom

Osim što dobro barata nogom na fudbalskim terenima, Nejmaru ide i od ruke na poker turnirima.

Nejmar je na turniru Brazilske serije pokera (BSOP) osvojio 21,470 dolara, stigavši do finalnog kruga.

Poznati fudbaler je imao depozit od 1,877 dolara i uspio da ih uveća u konkurenciji 228 igrača.

"Veoma sam srećan što sam došao do finalne runde. To je bilo odlično iskustvo za mene. Konkurencija je bila žestoka", rekao je Nejmar.

 

 

Najčitanije