Ben Aflek u izlasku sa udovicom Stiva Džobsa: Postoji li nešto više?

Slavni holivudski glumac Ben Aflek viđen je kako sa milijarderkom Loren Pauel Džobs izlazi iz jednog restorana u Los Anđelesu, a iako izvori bliski njima tvrde kako su oni samo prijatelji. Međutim, po dodirima i ostalim govorima tela reklo bi se da tu ima i nečega više od prijateljstva.
"Oni su prijatelji već duže vrijeme", otkrio je izvor blizak Benu i Loren, uz isticanje kako je ovde riječ isključivo o prijateljstvu i kako je ono započelo nakon što je glumac osnovao Eastern Congo Intiative.
Sada je ovaj par snimljen u omiljenom restoranu slavnih osoba u Santa Moniki.
Iako su u restoran ušli, a kasnije i izašli odvojeno, čak tri sata proveli su uživajući u delicijama, ali i razgovoru, prenose mediji.
U tom istom restoranu prije samo nekoliko nedjelja viđena je i bivša supruga Bena Afleka, Džennifer Garner, koja je tamo stigla sa svojim dečkom, a za koju se sumnja da je u drugom stanju.
