Član benda "Bon Jovi" pozitivan na virus korona
Klavijaturista rock sastava 'Bon Jovi', David Bryan (58), zaražen je virusom korona , što je potvrdio na svom Instagram profilu.

Bolestan je već sedam dana, ali, kaže kako se osjeća sve bolje.

"Molim vas da se ne bojite. Ovo je gripa, a ne kuga. U karantinu sam cijelu sedmicu i biću još sedam dana. Kad se oporavim, testiraću se ponovno kako bih bio siguran da sam se riješio ovog groznog virusa. Molim vas, pomozite jedni drugima. Ovo će uskoro biti gotovo ako svi pomognemo u tome", napisao je.

Virus korona
