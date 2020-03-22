Član benda "Bon Jovi" pozitivan na virus korona

Klavijaturista rock sastava 'Bon Jovi', David Bryan (58), zaražen je virusom korona , što je potvrdio na svom Instagram profilu.
Bolestan je već sedam dana, ali, kaže kako se osjeća sve bolje.
"Molim vas da se ne bojite. Ovo je gripa, a ne kuga. U karantinu sam cijelu sedmicu i biću još sedam dana. Kad se oporavim, testiraću se ponovno kako bih bio siguran da sam se riješio ovog groznog virusa. Molim vas, pomozite jedni drugima. Ovo će uskoro biti gotovo ako svi pomognemo u tome", napisao je.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!