Čudna božićna fotografija Donalda i Melanije Tramp

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realdonaldtrump & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:15am PST