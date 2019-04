Džej Lo šokirala izjavom: Ništa od vjenčanja

You guys know that I’m ONLY about things that I really love, and if you know me you know that @quayaustralia has become one of those things. They have literally become part of my daily life and Alex’s too. I am SOO excited to share our collaboration that we’ve been working on. For men and women: #QuayxJLo #QuayxARod. Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression, I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!! Link in bio to explore the collection, available now!!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2019 at 10:29am PDT