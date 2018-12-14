Džoni Dep u zagrljaju sa nepoznatom plavušom

Glumac Džoni Dep definitivno je jedan od omiljenih slobodnih muškaraca Holivuda.
Nedavno se našao u zagrljaju aukcionarke Leticije Fraj sa kojom je čak razmijenio i poljubac što je na društvenim mrežama izazvalo lavinu komentara.
Mnogi su bili iznenađeni kada su vidjeli glumca i plavušu u ovako intimnoj situaciji.
Ipak, Leticija je subrzo objasnila o kakvom poljupcu se radi.
See guys, just friends raising money for our good friend @alicecooper @alicecoopersolidrock to help teens. Johnny’s two items brought in over $50,000. It’s all about helping the kids get a foundation in the arts. Please check out this amazing organization! #mysteryblonde #biddersweet #biddersweetbook #johnnydeppfans #johnnydeppfan #johnnydeppfanpage #hollywoodvampires #alicecooper
"Opustite se ljudi, mi smo samo prijatelji. Sakupljamo novac kako bismo pomogli djeci“, napisala je na svom profilu na Instagramu.
Dep i Leticija bili su zajedno na humanitarnom koncertu benda „Alice Cooper“ na kojem je nastupio i sam glumac.
Can’t believe this ended up on @enews you all! Cheryl Cooper and I are so thrilled at the attention this has brought @alicecoopersolidrock. I’ve had so many phone calls, emails, and messages from as far away as South Korea, South America, Russia; you name it. Some of the messages are very sweet, some very personal, and some from people who are hurting. Please check my stories later today as I have an important message I’d like to share with you. I never in a million years thought the photo would get this much attention! For those asking about the dress check out @intermixonline! #solidrock #christmaspudding2018 #hollywoodvampires #gretchenwilson #blueoystercult #sebastianbach #intermix #yellowdress #mysteryblonde #kiss #checkmystories #biddersweet #biddersweetbook