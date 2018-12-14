Jet set

Foto: Ilustracija | Džoni Dep u zagrljaju sa nepoznatom plavušom
Glumac Džoni Dep definitivno je jedan od omiljenih slobodnih muškaraca Holivuda.

Nedavno se našao u zagrljaju aukcionarke Leticije Fraj sa kojom je čak razmijenio i poljubac što je na društvenim mrežama izazvalo lavinu komentara.

Mnogi su bili iznenađeni kada su vidjeli glumca i plavušu u ovako intimnoj situaciji.

Ipak, Leticija je subrzo objasnila o kakvom poljupcu se radi.

 

"Opustite se ljudi, mi smo samo prijatelji. Sakupljamo novac kako bismo pomogli djeci“, napisala je na svom profilu na Instagramu.

Dep i Leticija bili su zajedno na humanitarnom koncertu benda „Alice Cooper“ na kojem je nastupio i sam glumac.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can’t believe this ended up on @enews you all! Cheryl Cooper and I are so thrilled at the attention this has brought @alicecoopersolidrock. I’ve had so many phone calls, emails, and messages from as far away as South Korea, South America, Russia; you name it. Some of the messages are very sweet, some very personal, and some from people who are hurting. Please check my stories later today as I have an important message I’d like to share with you. I never in a million years thought the photo would get this much attention! For those asking about the dress check out @intermixonline! #solidrock #christmaspudding2018 #hollywoodvampires #gretchenwilson #blueoystercult #sebastianbach #intermix #yellowdress #mysteryblonde #kiss #checkmystories #biddersweet #biddersweetbook

A post shared by Letitia Frye (@letitia_frye) on

