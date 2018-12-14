Džoni Dep u zagrljaju sa nepoznatom plavušom

See guys, just friends raising money for our good friend @alicecooper @alicecoopersolidrock to help teens. Johnny’s two items brought in over $50,000. It’s all about helping the kids get a foundation in the arts. Please check out this amazing organization! #mysteryblonde #biddersweet #biddersweetbook #johnnydeppfans #johnnydeppfan #johnnydeppfanpage #hollywoodvampires #alicecooper

A post shared by Letitia Frye (@letitia_frye) on Dec 12, 2018 at 9:47pm PST