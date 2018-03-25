Holivudska glumica naga podučava fanove joge

Holivudska glumica Hale Beri podijelila je svoju omiljenu joga pozu sa svojim fanovima koju izvodi u toplesu.
"Ponosna sam što dijelim s vama svoju novu joga pozu. Zahvaljujući vama jako sam se inspirisala i izazvala samu sebe na stoj na glavi“, istakla je pedesetjednogodišnja glumica koja je zamolila fanove da i sami pošalju svoje omiljene poze.
“Ali, danas nećemo pričati samo o pozama u jogi nego i o njenim meditacijskim stranama. Mnogo ljudi koji se bave ovim kažu da su najsrećniji oni koji svaki dan provedu meditirajući“, otkrila je.
Let’s kick off this #FitnessFriday with the forward fold! It’s another one of my favorite yoga poses. Talk about getting a good full body stretch! I like to lay in this pose for as long as I can. The more you do it, the more relaxing it becomes. It took me a while to master this pose, as it looks a lot easier than it actually is. Thank you to all of you who sent me pics of you and your favorite #yoga moves. I loved them and encourage you to keep them coming and tag #FitnessFridayHB! Today I challenge you to send me your best forward fold!! If you’re just starting, do the best you can. Last week many of you shared new poses I had never seen. I was blown away and so inspired. I’m working on some of your moves as well and will share ASAP. Now let’s talk food. Many of you have asked me to share what I actually eat. So, on my IG Stories, I’m sharing the meals I’m eating today: a snack that you can have anytime you wish, a light salad and a chicken chili that I just love. Great for this time of year. Hope you enjoy.
Hale je i ranije isticala da je srećnija otkako se bavi jogom i osjeća da je ostigla najbolju verziju sebe, ali i dodala da ju je meditacija naučila da poboljša balansiranje lijeve i desne strane mozga kao i da je kreativnija.
This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel.
It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy