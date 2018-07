Jedna od uspješnijih bodybuilderica, majka šestero djece

As requested more at home workouts! I strongly suggest to invest in a few small items to have at home. (I’ll be doing a post on what I recommend soon)... But for now here’s a workout you can do with just a bench or box. To make it harder.... just add dumbbells.Perform as a circuit x 6 rounds with 60secs rest between rounds. Front foot elevated split squat x 12 ea Incline Push ups x 12 SL Step ups x 12 ea Dips x 15 Bulgarian Split Squat x 12 ea Box Jumps x 12

