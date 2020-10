Kejt Bekinsejl objavila fotografiju u kupaćem, muškarci oduševljeni

“According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), there is one posture that is considered to be the “classical point” posture. The posture is based on the dog freezing in place. Their muzzle points straight ahead. One paw lifts slightly off the ground. Their tail lifts up. They stare intently at….something. If you look very, very closely, you may even see the dog’s nostrils flaring out slightly. This is classical canine pointing in a nutshell.” However Clive is a cat and the prey is undeniably @robscheppy’s quite snug budgie smuggler

