Kejti Peri i Orlando Blum dobili kćerku

Kejti Peri i Orlando Blum kažu da su "obliveni ljubavlju" pošto je na svijet bezbedno i zdravo došla njihova zajednička ćerka.
Pop zvijezda i junak Gospodara prstenova potvrdili su da su za svoju kćerku odabrali ime Dejzi Dov Blum.
Kejti je već mjesecima nagovještavala bebino ime, a glavna pesma na njenom predstojećem albumu će se zvati Dejzis (Bijele rade).
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Roditelji su srećnu vijest podijelili preko Unicefovog međunarodnog dobrotvornog projekta jer su i Peri i Blum ambasadori dobre volje u ovoj organizaciji Ujedinjenih nacija.
Oboje su podijelili na svojim zvaničnim profilima na Instagramu crno-bijelu fotografiju na kojoj drže ruku male Dejzi.
U objavi su napisali da su presrećni i zadivljeni zbog bezbjednog i zdravog dolaska na svijet njihove kćerke.
"Ali znamo da smo među srećnicima i da ne može svako mirno da iskusi što i mi. Zajednice širom svijeta i dalje imaju manjak zdravstvenih radnika i svakih jedanaest sekundi umre trudnica ili novorođenče, uglavnom zbog uzroka koje je moguće spriječiti", navode srećni roditelji.
(RTS)