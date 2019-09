Manekenka iz BiH oduševila vrelom fotografijom na Instagramu

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday, the 13th @dreamstatelive . . . “Today marks good fortune as it is associated with the 13 cycles of the moon in a lunar year. This is why a woman has 13 cycles a year and ovulates on the 13th day. It was considered the day of the Goddess and a very powerful day to manifest, honor creativity and to celebrate beauty, wisdom, and nourishment of the soul. A day to worship the Divine Feminine in all of us.” - Garz Chan . . . #friday13th #sacred #healers #divinefeminine