Megan i Hari obilježili prvu godišnjicu braka

Megan Markl i princ Hari su se vjenčali 19. maja prošle godine, a svoju sreću su na Instagramu podijelili objavivši juče, na dan godišnjice, romantičan video sa do sada neviđenim fotografijama sa vjenčanja.
Video prati pjesma “Moja mala svjetlost” za koju je par naveo da je za njih veoma lična.
"Hvala vam na ljubavi i podršci koju dobijamo od svih vas širom svijeta. Svako od vas učinio je ovaj dan još veličanstvenijim", poručili su Megan i Hari svojim pratiocima.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Zvanični Twitter nalog britanske kraljevske porodice je takođe čestitao Megan i Hariju godišnjicu.
"Želimo vojvodi i vojvotkinji od Saseksa srećnu godišnjicu braka. Danas je godinu dana od dana kada su razmijenili zavjete u kapeli Svetog Đorđa u zamku Vindzor", piše na ovoj društvenoj mreži.
Megan i Hari su 6. maja dobili prvo dijete, sina kojeg su nazvali ga Arči Harison Mauntbaten-Vindzor.
Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HomFjcOcGq— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2019