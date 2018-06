Najmoćnije žene Britanije su Dua Lipa i Megan Markl

Fashion is the second most harmful industry environmentally and there is a level of responsibility that has to be taken. In my mind, if I'm working within it - and especially as I'm in a privileged position where I have a voice that can implement change... x Stella . This June 8th we’re heading to the Thames in partnership with @Thames21 to take part in a river clean-up and we want you to get involved too. We're giving away our 100% recycled #TRASHION bags in selected Stella stores to get you started and for more information about local projects in your area head to #StellasWorld on #StellaMcCartney.com . #StellaMcCartney #StellaCares

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on May 31, 2018 at 8:05am PDT