Nina Seničar na žurci Eltona Džona

Last night was a dream 1. @ejaf raised 6.4 million $ to fight AIDS 2. We celebrated Sir Elton Johns second #Oscar 3. A foreign language movie won the Oscar for Best Picture 4. Mommy and daddy got to dress up and go out Special thanks to: @brooklynprla Dress: @sebastiangunawanofficial Shoes: @lesilla Bag: @gucci Jewelry: @bemylilou Make up: @abramovicm.

A post shared by Nina Senicar (@ninasenicar) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:57am PST