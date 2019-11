Playboy objavio kultnu fotografiju Pamele Anderson

“I don’t think of myself as beautiful but I know I have a deep, sensual drive. People respond to that more than physicality because your spirit never ages.” @pamelaanderson on Playboy’s July 2001 cover photographed by @david_lachapelle. Quoted from her 2016 interview for her record-holding 14th cover for Playboy.

A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:02pm PST