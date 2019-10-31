Poginuo brat poznate pjevačice

Pjevačica Nikol Šercinger je na Instagramu zatražila pomoć od pratilaca jer je njen brat od strica ubijen.
Džon Frederik (35) poginuo je 26. oktobra u Fort Loderdejlu, a vozač koji ga je ubio na mjestu je pobjegao i policija ne može da ga nađe.
Nikol je na društvenim mrežama napisala da joj je "srce slomljeno".
"Ovo je noćna mora iz koje se nikada nećemo probuditi. Cijela moja porodica je u agoniji. Neko ga je samo udario, i ostavio da umre", napisala je Nikol.
"Divni moj brate, mnogo te volim. Svijet je bio bolji dok si ti bio dio njega. Nikada te nećemo zaboraviti, i veoma je mala utjeha to što znamo da si sada sa Bogom," napisala je pjevačica.
Ona je dodala da moli nekoga ko ima informacije o nesreći da istupi, ili da se počinilac javi. Porodica nudi i novčanu nagradu za informacije koje bi dovele do hapšenja.
It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from...It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die. My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever. My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy