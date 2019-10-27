Preminula poznata influenserka i blogerka

Džejda Meken (24), influenserka i blogerka koja se proslavila zahvaljujući brojnim pratiocima na društvenim mrežama, preminula je nakon duge i teške bolesti, javlja "Yahoo".
Na vrhuncu popularnosti, Džejda je objavljivala fotografije u vezi sa zdravim životom, modom i ljepotom, ali joj je onda dijagnostikovan leiomiosarkom, rijedak oblik raka mišića.
U vrijeme kada je saznala za bolest završavala je fakultet, a u tom periodu je i njenom ocu dijagnostikovan tumor prostate.
O svojoj borbi s rakom ova hrabra djevojka je pričala na društvenim mrežama.
"Džejda je preminula mirno i u snu, sa samo 24 godine", saopštila je porodica.
Posljednju fotografiju objavila je u septembru, a pored nje je napisala da je naučila nešto iz toga što izgubila kosu i dobila kilograme tokom liječenja, prenosi "Radiosarajevo.ba".
What does beauty mean to you? This is a topic I’ve wanted to talk about for a while now & I’m fairly sure you guys would be interested in commenting with your thoughts If you see the first two pictures, I have a wig on, a full face of makeup, gorgeous lashes done by @elysianbrows Greystones, a full set of nails And don’t get me wrong, we all love a confidence boost- including me! In the last photo, I’m in my pyjamas with no makeup and I am bald I had just had my teeth whitened by @teeth_whiteningfairies so I was delighted with life But my point is, on any day I can leave my house as either person and the funny thing is- I do get looked at and treated differently But beauty is not about wigs or makeup. Instagram and other apps have made us believe we need to live up to some kind of standard that half of the time IS NOT REAL. I’m not ashamed to say that sometimes I use filters or tweak my pictures here or there- we are all guilty of it! But one thing I’ve learned since I gained weight, got stretch marks, lost my hair and all the rest.. is that BEAUTY COMES FROM WITHIN I am still kind. I am still brave. I am still generous. I am still ME & outside things don’t make me who I am. My personality and my heart does. That’s my rant over anyway I just wanted to put that across as so many people comment on my appearance lately. I know people are trying to be kind but instead of saying ‘you’ve lost weight’ or ‘your face isn’t as bloated’ or some people pass maybe even just a compliment like ‘you’re so pretty’ or whatever... But why aren’t we calling each other BRAVE or STRONG or even INSPIRING!? Women are way more than our exterior and I feel like not enough influencers highlight this, not enough followers discuss it. Well, it’s time We are more than what we look like. We are beautiful for WHO WE ARE #JaydaMcCann #CancerFighter #Sarcoma #SarcomaWarrior #BeautyBloggerb