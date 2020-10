Privremeno oslijepila zbog tetoviranja beonjača

This was me at 18 years old. I was so catatonically depressed, suicidal and was a walking dead girl. I was numb. I hated myself majority of the time - that hatred ran deep. It tormented me. Now, I’ve totally transformed myself into someone im proud of being. I’m a strong woman who knows exactly what she wants and who she is #ambsluke #amberluke #bodytransformation #beforeandafter #plainskin #blondie #petite

