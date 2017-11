Prva plus sajz manekenka sada pokazuje isklesano tijelo

So proud of the lovely ladies @straightcurvefilm @justjesslewis @mcquailejenny @anastasiagphoto and so many more!! Such a great documentary about the necessity of #bodydiversity photo cred by my lovely @jessdejesusnyc #straight/curve

A post shared by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT